JPN GOVTS CLOSE: Futures' losing streak matches 2003 record

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Feb 9 (IFR)

JGB futures fell for the 10th consecutive session on Tuesday, matching their longest losing streak in 2003 as the downward momentum has encouraged sellers to add to their shorts and discouraged dip-buyers.

That losing streak may end soon, though. One sign is the result of today's Bank of Japan bond buying operations indicating that nobody was keen to sell aggressively. Another sign is that there was dip-buying in 10-year cash bonds today.

Still, fast money accounts are enjoying the downward momentum. "Some are in their element putting on shorts 'like a fish in water'," said one source.

The selling pressure was more noticeable in the futures market than in cash bonds. Futures opened at 151.56, up six ticks from yesterday, and quickly moved up to 151.58 after European government bonds firmed and US Treasuries recovered from the losses in Asian hours yesterday. The cash bond market opened quietly with only two issues traded in the first 45 minutes. The curve steepened a bit with 10-year yields down 0.5bp, pulled down by higher futures, while 20-year yields moved sideways at 0.455%.

The 30-year sector started softening a bit around 10am in what some participants described as concession before the Ministry of Finance reoffers ¥500bn of off-the-run issues in the 15.5 to 39-year segments tomorrow. Futures eased back down to 151.53.

The Bank of Japan conducted its regular bond buying operations targeting the one to three-year, three to five-year, five to 10-year and 25-year plus sectors. The results were as expected to a bit softer, but selling pressure did not necessarily intensify in ultra long-end bonds.

Nonetheless, futures ultimately came under pressure and gave up their earlier gains around 2:20pm and ultimately broke below 151.50 around 2:30pm. The weakness in futures pushed 10-year bond yields up to 0.065%, where there was some dip-buying. Futures fell to a 151.46 low just a few minutes before the 3pm close.

Whether futures will end the losing streak or set a new record seems to be a toss of a coin. "Some of our clients have started putting on longs, but not strongly," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. "Perhaps it depends on whether the fast money accounts will buy back."

[3pm prices]

Mar futures -0.02 @151.48, open 151.56, high 151.58, low 151.46, volume 24,432

Jun futures -0.03 @151.42, open 151.45, high 151.45, low 151.42, volume 12

Mar/Jun 0.00 @0.12, open 0.11, high 0.12, low 0.11, volume 12

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.130%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.100%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.065%

JGB 20-year yield +0.5bp @0.460%

JGB 30-year yield +0.5bp @0.670%

JGB 40-year yield +0.5bp @0.715%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.04875%

05-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.02250%

07-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.01750%

10-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.09875%

20-year swap rate +0.625bp @0.38000%

30-year swap rate +0.875bp @0.52250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +1.375bp @-27.875bp

Nikkei +117.43pt (+0.4%) @29,505.93

USDJPY 104.85

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

10Feb 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

12Feb 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

16Feb 0130 ¥2.5trn 5-year auction

18Feb 0120 1-year auction

18Feb 0130 20-year auction

19Feb 0120 3-month auction

24Feb 0120 6-month auction

24Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

26Feb 0120 3-month auction

26Feb 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

15Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

19Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

22Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

25Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr

26Feb 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Mar

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

10Feb 0130 BoJ Nakamura's speech at Kochi Pref, presser at 0530GMT

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

09Feb 23:50 Jan Corp Goods Price, prev 0.5% m/m, poll 0.4%

09Feb 23:50 Jan Corp Goods Price, prev -2% y/y, poll -1.6%

12Feb 02:00 Feb Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI Diffusion Index, prev 34.84

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP, prev 5% q/q, poll 2.3%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Annualised, prev 21.4% y/y, poll 9.5%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Private Consumption Prelim, prev 4.7%, poll 1.8%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Capital Expenditure, prev -3.4% q/q, poll 2.6%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP External Demand, prev 2.9, poll 1%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Deflator Prelim, prev 1.2% y/y

15Feb 04:30 Dec Industrial O/P Revised SA, prelim -1.6% m/m, poll -0.5%

09Nov 23:50 Sep JPY Current Account, Goods, prev Y413.2bn

