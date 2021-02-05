JPN GOVTS CLOSE: Futures extend losing streak, JL175 repo expensive

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Feb 5 (IFR) - [JGBs]

Some market participants were left scratching their heads on Friday as JGB futures fell for the eighth straight session even though cash bonds held steady across most sectors. It is the first time in many years or maybe even the first time ever that futures have extended a losing steak across so many days, though it didn't cause participants too much pain because futures have fallen only 34 ticks during the period. In comparison, when they dropped for six days in a row in March, they lost almost four points.

Futures opened at 151.69, up two ticks from yesterday, as some bet that futures would end their losing streak today. They then moved up to a 151.73 high around 10am.

Cash bonds moved little in early trade except for several issues including the 10-year on-the-run JB361 and 30-year off-the-run issues which firmed 0.5bp. The JB361 drew some buying because it looked relatively cheap compared to the off-the-run JB360. The five-year JS146 traded at -0.11%, the 10-year JB361 at 0.05%, and the 20-year JL175 at 0.45%.

After 10am, 20, 30 and 40-year yields moved a bit lower to 0.445%, 0.65% and 0.695%, respectively. Dealers found it difficult to sell the 20-year JL175 to investors because the 20-year issue has been quite expensive to borrow in the repo market. Some borrowed the 20-year bond at -50bp to -65bp for one day, while offers were only available at -76bp for those that wanted to borrow it until the 20-year auction on February 18.

At 10:10am, the Bank of Japan offered to buy five to 10-year and 10 to 25-year JGBs via its regular operations. The results were as expected to a bit weaker than expected.

Despite the operation results and subsequent selling from regional accounts in 20 and 30-year bonds, cash bonds held steady in the afternoon, and weakness prevailed only in futures. They moved lower throughout the afternoon, hitting a 151.61 low around 2:30pm.

In the money market, repo tightness was seen not only in the 20-year JL175 but also in the 10-year off-the-run JB359 and JB358. The JB359 traded at -14bp, versus -10bp yesterday, while the JB358 tightened to -30bp. Meanwhile the rate on general collateral (GC) remained steady at -8bp.

Today's ¥6.7trn three-month auction stopped at -0.0912%. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.73, largely unchanged from 3.79 at the previous sale. The new bill firmed as much as -0.104% in the secondary market.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.03 @151.64, open 151.69, high 151.73, low 151.61, volume 23,216

JGB 02-year yield untraded on JBTC, but @-0.132% on Tradeweb

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.110%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.055%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.445%

JGB 30-year yield -0.5bp @0.650%

JGB 40-year yield -0.5bp @0.695%

02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.05500%

05-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.03375%

07-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.00375%

10-year swap rate +0.250bp @0.08125%

20-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.35500%

30-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.49250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +1.25bp @-30.375bp

Nikkei +437.24pt (+1.54%) @28,779.19

USDJPY 105.54

