JPN GOVTS CLOSE: Curve flattens in quiet trade

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Mar 29 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs had a quiet morning session as participants were busy collecting information on where Nomura's big losses had come from, before firming after 2pm when Japanese stocks plunged.

Nomura flagged significant losses following transactions with a US client, saying the estimated amount of the claim against the client is about US$2bn based on market prices as of March 26. Because of the possible losses, Nomura was forced to cancel the US dollar bonds it had recently priced.

Participants wondered what kind of transactions would result in such big losses and whether any other banks were suffering as well.

Futures opened at 151.31, down five ticks from Friday, and quickly fell a bit further to 151.27 following losses in global bonds. The curve flattened a bit with five and 10-year yields up 0.5bp at -0.10% and 0.08%, respectively, while 20-year yields remained unchanged at 0.455%. Thirty-year yields fell 0.5bp to 0.645%. By midday, the curve flattened a bit further with 30-year yields down at 0.64%.

The markets turned to a risk-off mode around 2pm, when the Nikkei shed about 300 points from the 29,500 area, while futures marched higher until the end of the session. The curve's flattening move accelerated with 30-year yields falling to 0.63%, as did 40-year yields by 2bp from yesterday to 0.67%. A big life insurer was cited as a buyer of 30-year bonds during the flattening move.

With Credit Suisse also warning of significant losses resulting from the failure of a US-based hedge fund to meet margin call requirements, some market participants are keeping a wary eye on whether this event will spread in global financial markets.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.11 @151.47, open 151.31, high 151.47, low 151.27, volume 13,344

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.140%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.105%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.070%

JGB 20-year yield -1.0bp @0.445%

JGB 30-year yield -2.0bp @0.630%

JGB 40-year yield -2.0bp @0.670%

02-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.03500%

05-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.00875%

07-year swap rate -0.125bp @0.03250%

10-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.11375%

20-year swap rate -0.875bp @0.37125%

30-year swap rate -1.250bp @0.50375%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.5bp @-34.5bp

Nikkei +207.82pt (+0.71%) @29,384.52

USDJPY 109.49

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

30Mar 0130 ¥3trn 2-year auction

01Apr 0130 ¥2.6trn 10-year auction

02Apr 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

06Apr 0130 30-year auction

08Apr 0120 6-month auction

08Apr 0130 5-year auction

09Apr 0120 3-month auction

13Apr 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

15Apr 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Apr 0120 3-month auction

19Apr 0120 1-year auction

20Apr 0130 20-year auction

22Apr 0120 6-month auction

23Apr 0120 3-month auction

28Apr 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

30Mar 0320 BoJ governor Kuroda's speech at Kyodo News-sponsored event

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

14Apr 1615 BoJ governor Kuroda's speech at trust banks' annual convention

26-27 ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

27Apr ---- BoJ's Outlook report

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

29Mar 23:30 Feb Jobs/Applicants Ratio, prev 1.1

29Mar 23:30 Feb Unemployment Rate, prev 2.9%

29Mar 23:50 Feb Retail Sales, prev -2.4% y/y

29Mar 23:50 Feb Large Scale Retail Sales, prev -5.8% y.y

30Mar 23:50 Feb Industrial O/P Prelim MM, prev 4.2% m/m

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))