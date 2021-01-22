JPN GOVTS CLOSE: 20s under pressure, market nervous about BoJ policy review

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Jan 22 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs came under pressure on Friday, with the pressure most pronounced in the 16 to 20-year segment. The market seems to be anticipating that the Bank of Japan may reduce its bond purchases in the 10 to 25-year bucket or slow the purchases across the curve to make its yield curve control policy more sustainable.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda did say at his press conference Thursday that the BoJ is aiming with the policy review in March to contain the adverse effects of the policy, make its policy sustainable in normal times but make it effectively responsive in times of change. Perhaps the BoJ has not decided exactly what to do at the March policy review, but his comments lead us to think the BoJ probably wants to restrain its bond purchases when yields are stable around zero and quickly increase its bond purchases only when yields spike.

Should the BoJ shift to such flexible bond purchases, some of the board members, especially reflationists Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe and board members Goushi Kataoka and Seiji Adachi, would oppose it. It may also become more difficult to make a shift if policy board member Makoto Sakurai is replaced by Asahi Noguchi, another reflationist nominated Thursday by the government to the policy board, so it may be the last chance for the BoJ to put the brake on its enormous bond purchases. Sakurai's term expires at the end of March, so he will attend the March 18-19 policy meeting.

As the BoJ is scheduled to conduct JGB operations three times next week, JGB weakness could be contained, but the market may remain nervous for a while.

JGB futures opened at 151.92, off six ticks from yesterday, but most of the early losses had already occurred during the night session when bonds softened globally overnight. A subsequent bounce to 151.93 turned out to be the day's high.

In early trade, the yield curve flattened a bit with five and 10-year yields rising 0.5bp to -0.115% and 0.035%, respectively, while yields on off-the-run 20-year yields stayed the same. The 40-year on-the-run JU13 did not trade until 3pm in the inter-dealer market, but there was small selling from an asset manager in the early morning.

After 10am, weakness prevailed in the JL159 (due 2036) and other off-the-run issues. Futures declined to 151.83.

The weakness in 20-year off-the-run issues persisted in the afternoon even after today's reoffer auction in the one to five-year sector came out solid. Futures slipped to an intraday low of 151.82 in the early afternoon. Pressured by the weakness, the yield on the on-the-run JL175 was ultimately pulled up to 0.445%, up 1.5bp on the day.

In the repo market, the rate on the general collateral (GC) repo was around -8bp to -7.5bp, bouncing from late yesterday's dip to -10bp. The 10-year off-the-run JB358 cheapened to -15bp from -25bp yesterday. Repo market sources said that no issues in the ultra long-end sector are expensive to borrow because dip-buying has been not very large so far.

Today's three-month bill auction was weak, stopping at -0.0882%. The new bill softened to -0.087% in the secondary market.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.12 @151.86, open 151.92, high 151.93, low 151.82, volume 26,904

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.140%

JGB 05-year yield +0.5bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield +0.5bp @0.035%

JGB 20-year yield +1.5bp @0.445%

JGB 30-year yield +0.5bp @0.650%

JGB 40-year yield +1.0bp @0.695%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.06750%

05-year swap rate +0.625bp @-0.04750%

07-year swap rate +0.625bp @-0.01500%

10-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.05750%

20-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.33250%

30-year swap rate +0.250bp @0.47250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis unch @-33.25bp

Nikkei -125.41pt (-0.44%) @28,631.45

USDJPY 103.61

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

26Jan 0130 40-year auction

28Jan 0130 2-year auction

29Jan 0120 3-month auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

27Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 10-25yr JGBs

29Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

29Jan 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Feb

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

25Jan 0800 BoJ Kuroda's participation as panelist at World Economic Forum

29Jan 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Jan policy meeting

19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

24Mar ---- BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

29Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI, Overall Nationwide, prev -0.9% y/y

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI, Core Nationwide, prev -0.9% y/y, poll -1.1%

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Ex Fresh Food and Energy, prev -0.3% y/y

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Index NSA, prev 101.3

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Index Ex Fresh Food, prev 101.2

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Less Food and Energy , prev 101.8

22Jan 00:30 Jan Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Flash DI, prev 49.7

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))