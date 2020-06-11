JPMorgan's Wikmark takes new role as co-head of Nordics banking - memo

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has promoted Jonas Wikmark as co-head of Nordics banking to drive growth in one of its major European markets, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Wikmark, a 17-year veteran of JPMorgan, will share his new role with Klaus Thune and report to Dorothee Blessing and Conor Hillery, the bank's co-heads of EMEA investment banking.

"Our Nordics franchise represents an important part of our EMEA footprint," the memo said, quoting Blessing who also serves as CEO of JPMorgan AG, the bank's German business.

Wikmark was previously running JPMorgan's Nordic corporate finance and M&A business and was appointed client executive for the Nordics last year.

A spokeswoman at JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.