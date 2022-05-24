JPMorgan’s Upbeat NII Outlook Lifts Bank Stocks

Shares of the top U.S. banks closed higher on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) raised its full-year NII (net interest income) outlook.

JPMorgan now expects to deliver NII of more than $56 billion in 2022, up from its earlier guidance of $53 billion. The financial services giant expects higher interest rates and continued strength in loan growth to drive its NII.

JPM stock closed 6.2% higher on Monday. Meanwhile, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup (NYSE: C) increased by 5.2%, 5.9%, and 6.1%, respectively.

Now What

The U.S. Fed’s response of combatting high inflation through interest rate hikes will drive the NII of banks. Along with rising interest rates, the expansion of the loan book could further support the revenue and earnings of these financial institutions.

While rising interest rates and growth in loans are positives, the fear of a slowdown in the economy from the Fed’s aggressive stance limits the upside in bank stocks. Shares of these top banks are trading in the red on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, JPM stock has lagged behind peers and declined by about 23% this year.

Nevertheless, JPM’s strong balance sheet and positive credit outlook are encouraging. Further, the firm is upbeat about the U.S. economy and expects loan growth to result in reserve builds.

However, the adjusted noninterest expense outlook remained unchanged at $77 billion. Wage inflation and competition for new talent may drive its expenses higher.

Bottom Line

The higher interest rate environment, continued loan growth, internal efficiencies, and strong credit performance will likely support JPMorgan’s top and bottom line in 2022.

However, the fee and mortgage income could face challenges amid tough year-over-year comparisons, higher rates, and a decline in the stock market. Further, the uncertainty related to the pandemic and geopolitical conflict in Europe could remain a drag.

On TipRanks, JPM stock has received 11 Buy, five Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target of $157 represents 26% upside potential.

