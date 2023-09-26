News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan's UK bank Chase to ban crypto transactions

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

September 26, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers and Tom Wilson for Reuters ->

By Iain Withers and Tom Wilson

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan's JPM.N British retail bank Chase will ban crypto transactions made by customers from Oct. 16 due to an increase in fraud and scams, the company said on Tuesday.

"We've seen an increase in the number of crypto scams targeting UK consumers, so we have taken the decision to prevent the purchase of crypto assets on a Chase debit card or by transferring money to a crypto site from a Chase account," a spokesperson for the bank said.

Chase has become the latest lender in the UK to restrict customers' access to crypto amid long-running concerns over its use in online scams run by criminals.

JPMorgan has attracted more than 1.6 million customers to its Chase retail bank since launching the mobile app-based service in Britain two years ago, and plans to roll out the consumer bank in other international markets over time.

Chase informed customers of its planned policy change by email on Tuesday morning, the bank confirmed. Crypto media outlet Coindesk reported the move earlier on Tuesday.

In March, NatWest (NWG.L)imposed new limits on the daily and monthly amount customers can send to crypto exchanges, seeking to protect consumers from "crypto-criminals."

Spain's Santander said last year it would block UK customers from sending real-time payments to crypto exchanges as part of measures to protect customers from scams.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Tom Wilson; Editing by Susan Fenton and Christina Fincher)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.