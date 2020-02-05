JPMorgan's role in metals spoofing is under U.S. criminal probe - Bloomberg Law

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities that accused six JPMorgan Chase & Co employees of rigging precious-metals futures are building a criminal case against the bank itself, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. No formal accusations have been made against the bank, the report https://bit.ly/36WJwPP added. The probe raises the prospect of criminal charges and significant fines against the bank, the report said. JPMorgan was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: JPMORGAN PROBE/

