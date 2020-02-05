JPMorgan's role in metals spoofing is under U.S. criminal probe - Bloomberg Law

US Markets

U.S. authorities that accused six JPMorgan Chase & Co employees of rigging precious-metals futures are building a criminal case against the bank itself, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

