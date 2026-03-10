JPMorgan's Robust Capital Return Story: What's Fueling It?

JPMorgan JPM has a solid capital distribution plan. The company is required to seek approval from the Federal Reserve before announcing any new capital plan, and for that, it has to clear the annual stress test.



JPM cleared the last year’s stress test impressively and announced an 7% hike in quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share. Before this, the company had hiked its dividend by 12% in March 2025 and by 9% in September 2024. Over the past five years, the company has increased dividends six times, at an annualized growth rate of 10.05%. JPMorgan has a dividend payout ratio of 30%.

JPMorgan’s Historical Dividend Trend





Additionally, JPMorgan authorized a new share repurchase program worth $50 billion (effective July 1, 2025). As of Dec. 31, 2025, almost $33.8 billion in authorization remained available.



JPM enjoys a strong liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had total debt of $500 billion (the majority of this is long-term in nature). The company's cash and due from banks and deposits with banks were $343.3 billion on the same date.



JPM maintains investment-grade long-term credit ratings of A, AA- and A1 from Standard and Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively. The ratings indicate a strong financial position with low credit risk. This, along with the company’s resilient earnings and strong fundamentals, supports solid capital returns.

How is JPM Placed in Capital Returns Compared With Peers?

JPMorgan’s two close peers are Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C. Both are required to clear the annual stress test before announcing changes to capital return plans.



Bank of America’s capital returns have been impressive over the years. In 2025, the company announced an 8% hike in its quarterly dividend to 28 cents per share. Over the past five years, the bank has increased its dividends five times, with an annualized growth of 8.64%. Last year, Bank of America announced a new share repurchase plan, with an authorization to buy back $40 billion worth of shares.



Citigroup also continues to reward shareholders handsomely. Last year, it announced a 7% rise in quarterly dividend to 60 cents per share. In the past five years, it has raised dividends three times, with an annualized growth rate of 3.35%. In 2025, Citigroup's board of directors approved a $20 billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $6.8 billion worth of authorization remained available.

JPMorgan’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

JPM’s shares have lost 5.2% over the past six months.

Six-Month Price Performance





From a valuation standpoint, JPMorgan trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.86X, below the industry average.

P/TB Ratio





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan's 2026 earnings suggests a 6.8% rise on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 7.7%. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward to $21.73 and $23.40, respectively.

Earnings Estimates Trend





JPMorgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

