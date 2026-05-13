JPMorgan's Quiet Q1 Standout: Asset & Wealth Management Business

JPMorgan’s JPM first-quarter 2026 results were led by headline-grabbing strength in markets, investment banking (IB) and net interest income (NII), but its Asset & Wealth Management division remained an important, steadier contributor. The division generated $6.4 billion in net revenues, up 11% year over year, and $1.8 billion in net income, up 12%, helped by higher average market levels, net inflows and stronger management fees.



Unlike markets and IB, which swing with market conditions, or NII, which is rate-sensitive, wealth management gives JPMorgan a steadier fee stream. As of March 31, 2026, assets under management rose 16% year over year to $4.8 trillion, supported by $54 billion in long-term net inflows and $13 billion in liquidity net inflows. Higher client assets help sustain fee income, adding durability alongside JPMorgan’s more cyclical businesses.



This also highlights JPMorgan’s broader diversification strategy. While the bank remains a major player in consumer lending, commercial banking and Wall Street markets, its wealth platform gives it exposure to affluent and institutional clients whose needs extend toinvestment advice portfolio management, estate planning and alternative assets. This deepens customer relationships and creates opportunities to cross-sell products.



Rising client assets are especially important in a market environment where investors continue to seek professional guidance amid rate uncertainty, inflation concerns and shifting equity valuations. For JPMorgan, that means wealth management can serve as both a growth engine and a stabilizer.



The takeaway is that JPMorgan’s first-quarter strength was not limited to balance-sheet scale or robust capital markets. Asset & Wealth Management division may not dominate the earnings narrative, but its recurring fees and client-driven growth remain a quiet force, helping soften dependence on rate-sensitive lending and quarter-to-quarter market activity.

How are JPM’s Peers Faring in Terms of Wealth Business?

Two close peers of JPMorgan are Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C.



Bank of America’s wealth business performed strongly in the first quarter. Global Wealth and Investment Management revenues reached a record $6.7 billion, up 12% year over year, while net income rose 32% to $1.3 billion. Asset management fees increased 15% to $4.2 billion, supported by higher market valuations and AUM flows. As of March 31, 2026, Bank of America’s client balances grew 10% to $4.6 trillion.



Citigroup’s wealth business showed clear momentum in the first quarter, with revenues up 11% year over year, marking its eighth straight quarter of growth. Wealth net income rose to $432 million, while ROTCE improved to 10.8%. Citigroup’s client investment assets increased 14%, supported by $15 billion in net new investment assets, though those inflows were down 11% year over year.

JPMorgan’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

JPM’s shares have lost 5.4% this year.

YTD Price Performance





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From a valuation standpoint, JPMorgan trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.97X, slightly above the industry average.

P/TB Ratio





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan's 2026 earnings suggests a 10.2% rise on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 5.1%. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved higher to $22.42 and $23.56, respectively.

Earnings Estimates Trend





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JPMorgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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