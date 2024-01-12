News & Insights

JPMorgan's profit shrinks as it refills deposit insurance fund

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 12, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Nupur Anand for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase's JPM.N profit fell in the fourth quarter as the lender set aside nearly $3 billion to help refill a fund used to backstop failed banks that was drained after regional lenders collapsed last year.

Profit was $9.31 billion, or $3.04 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, the bank said on Friday. That compares with $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share, a year earlier.

