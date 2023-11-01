JPMorgan's key index unit puts Venezuela bonds on 3-month observation period

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan's influential bond index unit on Wednesday put Venezuela's sovereign bonds and the bonds of its state oil firm PDVSA on an "index watch observation period" for its main emerging market EMBI index until Jan. 31, 2024.

JPMorgan's move follows the U.S. Treasury Department’s recent removal of a ban on secondary-market trading of the country's and PDVSA's bonds.

The restrictions were removed in response to a deal reached between the country's government and opposition parties for the country's 2024 election.

The bank added that current feedback from investors was evenly split, with approximately half in favour of restoring Venezuela's market value weight in the index, versus the other half in favor of a more measured wait-and-watch approach.

The Wall Street bank had kept the bonds notionally in its EMBI index but dialed their weighting down to zero in November 2019 after Washington had imposed its sweeping sanctions which prevented U.S.-based investors buying the debt.

During the observation period, Venezuelan bonds will continue to remain at their zero-weight JPMorgan added and that if necessary, the Index Watch period "may be extended to ensure consistency in the direction of travel and integrity of the benchmark".

