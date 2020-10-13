JPMorgan's (JPM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Have you been eager to see how JPMorgan JPM performed in Q3 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based major global bank’s earnings release this morning:

An Earnings Beat

JPMorgan came out with earnings of $2.92 per share, which easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.



Results included legal expenses of $524 million or 17 cents per share. Excluding these, earnings amounted to $3.09 per share.



Improved non-interest income and lower provisions supported the results, while lower interest income hurt.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for JPMorgan depicted optimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved 16.3% north over the past seven days.



Also, JPMorgan have an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q3, the company delivered positive surprises in three of trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

JPMorgan Chase Co. Price and EPS Surprise

JPMorgan Chase Co. price-eps-surprise | JPMorgan Chase Co. Quote

Nonetheless, the company has a negative earnings surprise of 7.63% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenue Higher Than Expected

JPMorgan recorded revenues of $29.1 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.6 billion. Also, it compared unfavorably with the year-ago number of $29.3 billion.

Key Q3 Statistics:

Investment banking fees were up 11% year over year

Fixed Income Markets revenue grew 29% year over year

Equity Markets revenues jumped 32% year over year

Mortgage fees and related income rose 23% from the prior-year quarter

Net interest income declined 9% year over year

Provisions for credit losses included net reserve release

Total loans up 1% year over year

Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio of 13%, as of Sep 30, 2020

What Zacks Rank Says

The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for JPMorgan. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



How the Market Reacted So Far

Following the earnings release, JPMorgan’s shares are up 1.3% in the pre-trading session. This is in line with to what the stock witnessed in the prior-day’s session. Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have considered the results in their favor. However, the full-session’s price movement may indicate a different picture.



Check back later for our full write up on this JPMorgan earnings report!

