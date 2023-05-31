JPMorgan's (JPM) Asset Management Arm Partners With Clearwater

JPMorgan’s JPM asset management arm, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has entered a partnership with Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. CWAN, which is a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting and analytics solutions.



Through the partnership, Clearwater will be integrated with the Morgan Money platform, allowing permissioned users to easily navigate between both systems.



Morgan Money is J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional investing platform, designed to deliver a seamless customer experience centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want, securely.



The joint solution will likely make it easier for financial professionals to have a global, connected view of their investment portfolios, and empower them to make real-time investment decisions on the Clearwater and Morgan Money platforms.



Paul Przybylski, the global head of product strategy and Morgan Money at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said, “J.P. Morgan Asset Management is committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify investment decisions for our clients. The integration of Clearwater Analytics and Morgan Money represents a significant step towards achieving that goal. By leveraging Clearwater's analytics platform, institutional investors can view comprehensive, real-time insights into their portfolios and the broader money market mutual fund landscape.”



Scott Erickson, the chief revenue officer at Clearwater, stated, “Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan's Morgan Money platform demonstrates our commitment to providing a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and deep financial expertise, enabling investors to navigate the complexities of the current market environment with confidence. By leveraging our integrated platform, clients gain access to robust analytics and actionable insights that streamline their investment decisions. As a result, investors are able to make informed choices, enhance portfolio performance, and ultimately drive long-term success in the face of today's dynamic market conditions.”



Over the past six months, shares of JPMorgan have rallied 0.9% against a 14.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.



At present, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Notably, over the past two years, JPMorgan has undertaken several on-bolt acquisitions that supported its fee income base and improved market share across several products and services.



The largest U.S. bank has now become an even bigger financial behemoth after taking over failed First Republic Bank. Earlier this month, JPM bought the bulk of First Republic’s $228-billion assets (adding to its huge $3.7-trillion assets balance) and assumed deposits worth $92 billion by paying $10.6 billion.



JPMorgan expects the transaction to generate more than $500 million of “incremental net income” annually. This doesn’t include $2.6 billion of one-time post-tax gain to be recognized at closing, and approximately $2 billion of post-tax restructuring charges anticipated this year and in 2024.



First Republic Bank was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation after almost two months of efforts to save the flagging institution.



This followed the collapse of two other major banks — Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank — in March and led to the latest banking industry turmoil amid fears of contagious effect on the U.S. regional banks. Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank were seized by the FDIC and sold to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB and First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA, respectively.



NYCB, through its bank subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, acquired $38 billion in assets and assumed $36 billion of liabilities of Signature Bank, while not buying any digital asset banking, crypto-related assets or the fund banking business. FCNCA assumed Silicon Valley Bank’s assets worth $110 billion, deposits worth $56 billion and loans worth $72 billion.

