JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to testify in Epstein lawsuits - FT

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

March 28, 2023 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath over the bank's decision to retain late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a client, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The development comes after a U.S. judge last week said JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE must face lawsuits accusing them of enabling Epstein's sex trafficking.

A person familiar with JPMorgan's internal probe said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or being included in any discussion over retaining him as a client, the FT report added.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

