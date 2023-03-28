JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says

Changes sourcing; adds details about lawsuit, JPMorgan's prior comments and lawsuit against former executive, details about Epstein, separate lawsuit against Deutsche Bank

March 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath in connection with the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender and a former client, a lawyer involved in the litigation said on Tuesday.

The deposition is expected to occur in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim to have been sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013, with the last five years coming after he had pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

JPMorgan is defending in Manhattan federal court two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and a case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.

JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for eight years of compensation and damages it might incur in the other lawsuits.

The Financial Times earlier reported Dimon's expected deposition.

On March 9, a federal judge ordered JPMorgan to give the U.S. Virgin Islands documents concerning Dimon from 2015 to 2019, after Epstein had been dropped as a client, rejecting the bank's claim that the territory was on a "fishing expedition".

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

