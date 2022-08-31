US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices searched as part of 'cum-ex' probe - spokesperson

Contributors
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

JPMorgan Chase & Co's Frankfurt offices were visited by German authorities this week, a bank spokesperson confirmed, as long-running probes into one of the country's biggest post-war financial scandals was extended to another global lending giant.

Changes sourcing, adds background

Aug 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N Frankfurt offices were visited by German authorities this week, a bank spokesperson confirmed, as long-running probes into one of the country's biggest post-war financial scandals was extended to another global lending giant.

"We can confirm that our Frankfurt offices were visited this week. We continue to cooperate with the German authorities on their ongoing investigation," a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The scandal, known as cum-ex, involved a share-trading scheme the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.

A large number of banks were involved in the cum-ex deals, with raids being conducted on the German branches of Barclays BARC.L and the investment bank Merrill Lynch in the last few months.

A spokesman for Cologne prosecutors confirmed to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, that a raid was taking place in Frankfurt but declined to identify the target. (https://bloom.bg/3Q3tHgs)

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular