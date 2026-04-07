JPMorgan's Dimon Warns Europe Is on a Slow Decline -- and That Is Now a Direct Risk for U.S. Investors With International Exposure

Key Points

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sounded off on a number of subjects in his annual shareholder letter.

Dimon sees a key threat in Europe's slowing economic growth.

Despite that concern, European stocks have outperformed their U.S. counterparts recently.

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Few people have their fingers on the pulse of the global economy like Jamie Dimon.

The JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO runs the country's #1 bank by assets and has done so for 20 years, guiding it through everything from the great financial crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, and delivering more than 1,000% total return to shareholders, well ahead of the S&P 500's return.

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Dimon has also developed a reputation as a straight-shooter who isn't afraid to share his opinion on the global economy or geopolitics, so it's worth paying attention to what he has to say. Dimon released his annual shareholder letter on Monday, and he had a lot of thoughts to share on interest rates, the rising national debt, and the importance of American values, among other topics.

One of the most noteworthy sections was on Europe, which was wear he saw a crisis unfolding.

Is Europe on the decline?

Dimon, like almost any financier, favors a stable and growing global economy, but he sees weakness in Europe, saying the continent is "currently on a bad path," and cited the "constant decline and fragmentation of Europe" as a major shift in the history of the world.

Europe's GDP is now just 70% of what the U.S.'s is today, compared to 90% in 2000, and Dimon blamed internal market barriers for its sluggish growth, in addition to bureaucracy and weak EU leadership.

Dimon's grand proposal was a trade agreement with Europe to create a unified front against autocracies like China and to support each other's economies.

Are European stocks in trouble?

Dimon didn't specifically call out European stocks, but his portrayal of a Europe in decline indicates that he likely thinks European equities should be avoided.

The JPMorgan chief isn't alone in that synopsis, as plenty of other market observers have noted the EU's relative weakness in start-ups and new technology.

European stocks have underperformed over longer periods of time, but they have actually crushed the S&P 500 recently. Since the end of 2024, the Vanguard European Stock Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VGK) rose 32%, compared to just 12% for the S&P 500.

European stocks also have the advantage of being significantly cheaper than the S&P 500, as that Vanguard fund trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 18, compared to the S&P 500 at 26.

Dimon observes that Europe still has plenty of strong companies, and the recent stock results above show that investors shouldn't be dissuaded from investing there. Still, the situation deserves monitoring. While a collapse isn't imminent, a gradual decline in Europe is a clear risk to the U.S., both economically and geopolitically.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.