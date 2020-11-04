JPMorgan's Dimon urges patience for election results - memo

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - In a memo to employees, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon urged patience and "faith" in U.S. institutions to determine the results of Tuesday's elections.

"While strong opinions and tremendous passion characterized this U.S. election, it is the responsibility of each of us to respect the democratic process, and ultimately, the outcome," Dimon said in the memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.