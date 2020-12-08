US Markets
JPMorgan's Dimon sees higher 2021 expenses; 4th-qtr markets revenue up 20%

David Henry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

JPMorgan Chase & Co's expenses in 2021 will likely top $67 billion, slightly higher than analysts' estimates, CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Dimon indicated that the bank is seeing current fourth-quarter revenue increases of 20% from a year earlier in both trading and investment banking.

The CEO also said his "line is open" to pitches from sellers of asset management firms.

