JPMorgan's asset, wealth management division exploring acquisitions -executive

Updates with comments from executive

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan Erdoes said on Wednesday her division of the bank is looking into possible opportunities for add-on acquisitions.

"I wouldn't assume we haven't done anything," Erdoes said when asked why her unit has not announced an acquisition deal. "You've got to kiss a lot of frogs ... (to know) what's out there."

Erdoes, whose division manages institutional client investments and private banking, said there has been a significant increase in deal activity across the industry. While JPMorgan has looked at a number of possible deals, the bar for an acquisition is high, she said.

"I don’t think it’s a good idea to be sitting still," Erdoes said at a virtual conference hosted by Deutsche Bank AG.

In the wide-ranging discussion, Erdoes also said lending at the private bank has risen 17% so far this year from 2020.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.