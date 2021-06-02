US Markets
JPMorgan's asset, wealth management division exploring acquisitions -executive

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by Deutsche Bank AG, Erdoes also said lending at the private bank has risen 17% so far this year compared to 2020.

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan Erdoes said on Wednesday her division of the bank is looking into possible opportunities for add-on acquisitions.

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by Deutsche Bank AG, Erdoes also said lending at the private bank has risen 17% so far this year compared to 2020.

