JPMorgan's Aguzin to be named CEO of Hong Kong stock exchange - Bloomberg News

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nicolas Aguzin, who heads JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N international private bank, will be named as chief executive officer of the Hong Kong stock exchange operator, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

Aguzin will replace Charles Li, another former JPMorgan banker, who announced his resignation as CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK (HKEX) in May. (https://bloom.bg/3a28W39)

Aguzin will be taking over HKEX at a time when shares of the company are near record highs boosted by high trading volumes, particularly through the stock connect schemes which link the Hong Kong bourse with mainland markets.

The appointment of a non-Chinese person as CEO of the Hong Kong stock exchange operator is striking, and many market participants and analysts say strengthening ties with the mainland should be high on Aguzin's agenda.

Aguzin was appointed as the CEO of JPMorgan's international private bank in January 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joined the Wall Street bank in 1990 in Argentina, and was based in Hong Kong as the chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Asia Pacific from 2012 to February 2020.

Spokesmen for JPMorgan and HKEX declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

