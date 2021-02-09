JPMorgan's Aguzin to be named CEO of Hong Kong stock exchange - Bloomberg News

US Markets
Nicolas Aguzin, who heads JPMorgan Chase & Co's international private bank, will be named chief executive officer of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Aguzin will replace Charles Li, who announced his resignation in May. (https://bloom.bg/3tG8QWU)

