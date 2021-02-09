JPMorgan's Aguzin to be named CEO of Hong Kong stock exchange - Bloomberg News

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nicolas Aguzin, who heads JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N international private bank, will be named chief executive officer of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Aguzin will replace Charles Li, who announced his resignation in May. (https://bloom.bg/3tG8QWU)

(Reporting by Arghyadeep Dutta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((arghyadeep.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7003090860; Reuters Messaging: Tweet @Mr_Arghyadeep))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.