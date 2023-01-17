World Markets
JPM

JPMorgan: Investors should buy Eskom bonds before South Africa budget

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

January 17, 2023 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage and Susan Mathew for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has encouraged investors to buy the bonds of South Africa's Eskom ahead of the country's Feb. 22 budget, which is expected to set out how much of the troubled energy utility's debt the government is taking on.

"Eskom should now be considered an extension of the sovereign, and bonds should trade as such," JPMorgan analyst Zafar Nazim wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday, upgrading Eskom's 2028 government-guaranteed bonds XS1864522757=TE to "overweight" and reiterating an overweight recommendation on the non-guaranteed 2023, 2025 and 2025 bonds.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage and Susan Mathew in Bangalore; editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.