Oil
JPM

JPMorgan wins approval to take full control of Chinese mutual fund JV

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 19, 2023 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Beijing and Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds detail, context

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has won approval to take full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund venture, China's securities regulator said on Thursday, as the country spurs expansion by foreign firms after it lifted its restrictive COVID policies.

JPMorgan's asset management arm will by allowed to take full ownership of China International Fund Management Co. (CIFM), in which it holds a 49% stake, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

JPMorgan announced it would seek full ownership of CIFM in April 2020.

Canada's Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO in November received regulatory approval to take full control of its Chinese mutual fund venture.

U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman in the same month won approval to set up a new fund unit in China.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsroom; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
MFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.