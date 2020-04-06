JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, FedEx, Nike and Costco are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 6, 2020 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes JPMorgan JPM, Wells Fargo WFC, FedEx FDX, Nike NKE and Costco COST.

Corporate Earnings & the Coronavirus Pandemic

Mr. Market would like to know the full earnings impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Knowing that critical piece of information will go some way toward determining a ‘fair value’ for stocks and put an end to the day-to-day roller-coaster ride that daily market action has effectively become.

Calculating the pandemic’s earnings impact is no simple matter. At a minimum, we need to know how long will the pandemic last, without which it is impossible to know when ‘normalcy’ will return to our lives and businesses will reopen.

Unfortunately for us, the coming 2020 Q1 earnings season, which gets underway with the April 14th releases from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, will not give us the clarity that we need. The reason for that is these companies are as much in the dark about the economic horizon as the rest of us.

The clouds will start lifting once we gain visibility on the pandemic’s duration, which hit Q1 only partially and is expected to ‘peak’ sometime toward the end of this month or next. The hope is that the worst takes place in Q2, with normalcy returning in Q3 and beyond. We have been seeing the effect of this outlook in how estimates have evolved in recent days and weeks, as the charts below

As bad as the Q1 revisions trend above looks, the situation is worse for the current period.

The first three quarters of 2020 are now in negative territory, with the last quarter as the only period with positive growth at this stage.

The chart below puts earnings and revenue growth expectations for full-year 2020 in the context of where growth has been in recent years and what is expected next year.

Full-year 2020 is now in the negative, both for earnings as well as revenues, primarily reflecting the pandemic’s impact. Growth is expected to resume next year and continue the following year.

It is reasonable to be skeptical of these consensus expectations given the all-around uncertainty about the economic impact of this outbreak. That will likely change only once visibility on containment of the pandemic improves, which will enable companies to get a handle on the full extent of their exposure and the pandemic’s macroeconomic impact.

Early 2020 Q1 Scorecard

The aforementioned JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reports would not really be the first Q1 results, as the reporting cycle has ‘officially’ got underway already, with results from 20 S&P 500 members out at this stage. All of these companies have reported results for their fiscal quarters ending in February, which we count as part of our March quarter tally. These early reporters include a number of bellwethers like FedEx, Nike, Costco and others that follow this reporting format.

Total earnings or aggregate net income for these 20 index members that have reported already are down -8.9% from the same period last year on +5.2% higher revenues, with 80% beating EPS estimates and 70% beating revenue estimates.

For Q1 as a whole, combining the roughly three dozen companies that have reported results already with estimates for the wide majority of still-to-come results, total earnings are expected to be down -7.1% on +2.3% higher revenues.

For an in-depth look at the overall earnings picture and expectations for Q1, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>How Low Will Earnings Estimates Go?

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.