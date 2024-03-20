JPMorgan weighs naming Alan Ho its new China chief, Bloomberg reports

March 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is considering appointing Alan Ho as its new chief executive officer for China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is considering naming Rita Chan, who joined the U.S. firm in late 2020 from Goldman Sachs Group, senior country officer, the report added.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

