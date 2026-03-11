JPMorgan vs. Bank of America: Which Big Bank Stock is the Better Bet?

When it comes to banking giants, JPMorgan JPM and Bank of America BAC are often at the top of mind. As two of the most diversified financial institutions in the United States, they offer a broad spectrum of services, including retail banking, investment banking (IB) and wealth management on a global scale.



JPM and BAC are highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors such as interest rates, inflation and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. While they generally benefit from rising interest rates, current challenges, including lingering geopolitical concerns and uncertainty around future Fed actions, pose significant headwinds to their performance.



Let’s analyze JPMorgan's and Bank of America's business models to determine which currently presents the stronger investment opportunity.

JPMorgan & Bank of America: Different Approaches for Growth

JPM and BAC are pursuing different strategies to enhance their operations, boost market share and seize cross-selling opportunities.



JPMorgan is expanding its reach despite the rise of mobile and online banking. It plans to open more than 500 new branches by 2027, with more than 160 across 30 states to be opened this year. This move will solidify its position as the bank with the largest branch network, covering all 48 U.S. states. In 2021, the company launched its digital retail bank, Chase, in the U.K. and plans to expand the reach of its digital bank across the European Union (to open a digital bank in Germany by mid-2026).



Further, JPM has been growing through on-bolt acquisitions, both domestic and international. In 2023, the company increased its stake in Brazil's C6 Bank to 46% from 40%, formed a strategic alliance with Cleareye.ai and acquired Aumni and First Republic Bank (a FDIC-assisted deal). These deals, along with several others, are expected to support the bank's plan to diversify revenues and expand the fee income product suite and consumer bank digitally.



In contrast, Bank of America has prioritized organic, domestic growth through a strategic expansion of its physical and digital presence. By 2027, it plans to expand its financial center network and open more than 150 centers, reinforcing its commitment to nationwide accessibility. It also remains committed to providing modern and state-of-the-art financial centers through its ongoing renovation and modernization project.



Over the past few years, the company has been renovating and updating its existing financial centers across the country for clients to engage with financial specialists and ensure a consistent and modern experience across all centers. These initiatives, along with the success of the person-to-person money transfer system Zelle and the digital financial assistant Erica, will enable BAC to improve digital offerings.

JPM & BAC: Prospects of the IB Business

As global deal-making activities came to a grinding halt at the beginning of 2022, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fears of economic slowdown and high inflation numbers, the IB business of JPM and BAC was majorly affected. Nonetheless, the trend has reversed since 2024, with both having recorded a solid turnaround in the IB fees. The momentum is likely to continue in the first quarter of 2026.



Speaking of the numbers, JPMorgan's total IB fees (in the CIB segment) jumped 36% year over year and 7% in 2025. Last year, the company captured an 8.4% wallet share. Coming to Bank of America, in 2024, IB fees soared 31% year over year. In 2025, it increased 8%.



Looking ahead, a healthy pipeline, resilient mergers and acquisitions (M&As) demand (as companies are seeking scale, cost synergies and technology capabilities to remain competitive) and leadership position set JPM and BAC up for stronger IB fee growth as macro conditions become more supportive.

JPM & BAC: Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Like all banks, JPMorgan and Bank of America depend on interest rates to generate revenues. Given the lingering geopolitical apprehensions (including the recent U.S.-Iran war) and macroeconomic ambiguity, the path for rate cuts seems uncertain.



JPMorgan’s net interest income (NII) witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This was largely driven by the acquisition of First Republic Bank in 2023 and the high-interest rate regime since 2022. Though lower rates will likely adversely impact the company’s NII because of an asset-sensitive balance sheet, decent loan demand and solid economic growth are likely to offer support. JPM expects NII to be roughly $104.5 billion for 2026, up roughly 9% year over year.



On the other hand, Bank of America is one of the most rate-sensitive banks. Yet, when the Fed lowered the interest rates by 100 basis points last year, the company’s NII benefited from it. Over the last five years (2020-2025), the company’s NII recorded a CAGR of 6.7%. Fixed-rate asset repricing, higher loan balance and decline in deposit costs will keep driving NII expansion. Management projects NII growth to be in the range of 5-7% this year.

JPMorgan & Bank of America’s Robust Capital Distributions

JPM and BAC are showcasing solid capital returns that reflect confidence in their liquidity and earnings stability. Being part of “systematically important financial institutions,” they are required to undergo annual stress tests conducted by the Fed before announcing any capital distributions.



Last September, JPMorgan raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share. Over the past five years, the company has increased dividends six times, at an annualized growth rate of 10.05%. Likewise, Bank of America increased its quarterly dividend in July 2024 by 8% to 28 cents per share. It raised its dividend four times in the last five years, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 8.64%.



JPM and BAC also have share repurchase programs in place. Last year, JPMorgan authorized a new share repurchase program worth $50 billion, which had almost $33.8 billion authorization remaining as of Dec. 31, 2025. In 2025, Bank of America announced a new share repurchase plan, with an authorization to buy back $40 billion worth of shares.

JPM & BAC’s Near-Term Headwinds

JPMorgan and Bank of America’s financial performance is heavily influenced by the Fed’s monetary policy changes and overall economic growth. The current major concern for these banks is the economic slowdown because of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict and resultant uncertainty. This has added complexity to the Fed's goal of bringing inflation down to its 2% target.



A challenging operating backdrop is likely to suppress loan demand, particularly in areas like commercial lending and mortgages. As demand for loans weakens, JPM and BAC could see a slowdown in NII growth, a key driver of bank earnings. Also, both banks remain vigilant about the effects of continuous high rates on their loan portfolios. The impact of trade policy and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict are likely to put pressure on prices, thus keeping inflation high in the near term.

JPM & BAC’s Prospects & Valuation Analysis

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan’s 2026 and 2027 revenue implies year-over-year growth of 5.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward to $21.73 and $23.40, respectively, indicating growth of 6.8% and 7.7%.

JPM Earnings Estimate





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bank of America’s 2026 and 2027 revenue suggests year-over-year growth of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward to $4.32 and $4.95, respectively, indicating growth of 13.4% and 14.5%.

BAC Earnings Estimate





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, JPM is currently trading at the 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.85X, and BAC is trading at the 12-month trailing P/TB of 1.76X. While JPMorgan commands a premium over Bank of America, its valuation is justified, given its solid growth trajectory.

JPM & BAC P/TB Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPM or BAC: Which Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?

This year, JPM’s shares have lost 10.4%, while Bank of America declined 11.7%. The S&P 500 Index has slipped 1.1% in the same time frame.

JPM & BAC Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan is pursuing a broader growth strategy than Bank of America, combining U.S. branch expansion with digital banking growth globally. That wider footprint supports more durable long-term growth. Its acquisitions have also strengthened digital, wealth management and consumer banking, helping diversify revenues and drive fee income more effectively than BAC’s more cautious approach.



In IB, JPMorgan remains the global leader in fees and market share, leaving it well-positioned for an eventual M&A recovery. Its strong capital return profile also underscores financial strength and shareholder focus. Though JPM trades at a premium to BAC, that valuation looks warranted given its stronger execution, broader international exposure and more diversified earnings base. Overall, JPMorgan appears to be the more attractive investment option.



At present, JPM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and BAC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

