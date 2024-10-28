JPMorgan views Edwards Lifesciences TAVR data positively

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) after the company reported results from the EARLY TAVR trial, the first of its kind studying Sapien 3 in asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients. The results demonstrated superiority of early transcatheter aortic valve replacement versus guideline recommended clinical surveillance across the composite primary endpoint, though showed no significant difference in mortality or stroke alone, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while while some investors were looking for a mortality-driven endpoint, the lack of mortality benefit was more a testament to the highly effective clinical surveillance today for these patients. JPMorgan still views the data positively for the long-term TAVR outlook.

