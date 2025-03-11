JPMorgan US Quality Factor (JQUA) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of JPMorgan US Quality Factor, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 26.9. A bullish investor could look at JQUA's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), JQUA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.605 per share, with $60.7899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.20. JPMorgan US Quality Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day.
