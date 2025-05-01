JPMorgan US Momentum Factor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JMOM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: JMOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.55, changing hands as high as $57.70 per share. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMOM's low point in its 52 week range is $48.682 per share, with $62.6051 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.73.

