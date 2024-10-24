News & Insights

JPMorgan ups Tesla target, sees ‘strong positive reaction’ to Q3 report

October 24, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $135 from $130 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Investors expected Tesla to grow earnings year-over-year for the first time in Q3 after six straight quarters of declines, the magnitude of improvement likely caught them by surprise, with the company generating $2.7B of operating profit, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects this “surprising earnings beat to power a strong positive reaction” in Tesla shares today. However, at the same time JPMorgan sees several potentially unsustainable drivers of Q3’s better earnings and cash flow performance, including near-record sales of 100% margin regulatory credits and atypically large working capital benefits.

