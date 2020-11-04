JPMorgan trims regional overweight on Latam FX on U.S. election

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Wednesday it reduced its FX exposure to Latin America as a "Blue Wave" outcome looked unlikely.

"In Latam FX, we cut the regional OW, which would benefit most from a strong cyclical picture coming from large U.S. fiscal stimulus and clear Biden victory," said JPMorgan's Jonny Goulden in a note to clients.

However, the bank kept an overall neutral stance on emerging market currencies, saying investors needed to "wait for the outcome of the Presidential election, which is close and changing hourly."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

