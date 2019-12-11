JPMorgan to revamp wealth management business- WSJ

US Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co is combining its U.S. wealth-management operations for affluent clients and the Chase branch network's financial-advisory business into a new unit, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a memo.

The new unit, to be headed by marketing chief Kristin Lemkau, will position the bank to have one set of operations for clients with up to $25 million in assets, while JPMorgan's private bank for ultra wealthy clients will remain separate, the report said.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

