March 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will resume hiring unvaccinated individuals from April 4, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

