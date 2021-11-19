US Markets
JPMorgan to pay $60 mln to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options.

The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of illegal trading in precious metals and U.S. Treasury markets, known as spoofing.

