JPMorgan to launch UK consumer bank within months

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan will launch its digital consumer bank in Britain under its Chase brand within months, the US banking giant said on Wednesday.

The bank said the new business had already recruited 400 people and would offer a range of products, including current accounts.

(Reporting by Iain Withers)

