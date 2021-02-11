JPMorgan to include three Serbian dinar bonds in its GBI-EM indexes

Adds background, details

BELGRADE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Thursday it will include three of Serbia's dinar-denominated sovereign bonds in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) and GBI-EM Global Diversified indexes from June 30.

The U.S. bank said the bonds are eligible for inclusion into the indexes as they meet the index liquidity, minimum outstanding amount equivalent to at least $1 billion and remaining maturity criteria of more than 2.5 years.

It also said liquidity in Serbia’s government bonds had "seen improvement" and had "returned to pre-pandemic levels".

"Accessibility and secondary market liquidity will see further improvement as Serbia works towards achieving euro clearability," JPMorgan said in a note.

Serbia's central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said a year ago that the country hoped to be included in the index by mid-2021.

The JPMorgan GBI-EM indices track local currency bonds issued by emerging market countries that are readily accessible and where there are no impediments for foreign investors.

Serbia, which is in talks to join the European Union, said a year ago that it aims to make its local debt euroclearable and to ramp up foreign holdings in its debt markets to 40% in the near future. Making local debt euroclearable means investors would then be able to settle through Euroclear.

Also on Thursday, the Serbian central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 1%, after assessing the impact of past policy easing and a government economic recovery plan in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

