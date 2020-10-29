US Markets
JPMorgan to halt software updates around U.S. election to minimize outages

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

JPMorgan Chase & Co will halt software updates to the retail and investment banking systems customers use to manage accounts around the final day of the U.S. presidential election, a company spokeswoman said.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will halt software updates to the retail and investment banking systems customers use to manage accounts around the final day of the U.S. presidential election, a company spokeswoman said.

Digital media the Information reported earlier on Thursday that JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N will halt updates. JPMorgan did not offer further information. Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is a preventive measure intended to minimize the risk of outages of their services during a period of potential market volatility surrounding the election, the report added.

JPMorgan's technology leadership team recently told the bank's technology staff that it will halt all software code changes for critical banking systems between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, according to the report.

Those systems include Chase.com retail banking, as well as trading, treasury, asset management and other services, the Information reported.

JPM GS

