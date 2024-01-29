News & Insights

JPMorgan to extend Venezuela's 'watch period' in benchmark bond index

January 29, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by Rodrigo Campos and Marc Jones for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan will extend the watch period on the weighting of sovereign bonds of Venezuela and those of oil company PDVSA in its widely followed EMBI index series, with the next update to come no later than the end of next month, JPMorgan said on Monday.

The bonds have had a zero weighting since 2019 when Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Caracas that included a ban on U.S. investors trading of Venezuelan debt.

The bonds had been placed on watch until Jan. 31, 2024, following a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department in October to lift the near four-year banto trade in the secondary market.

Although part of the relief was conditioned on Venezuela's government freeing certain opposition-linked and American prisoners, and making progress toward removing bans on a number of opposition figures, the secondary market trading ban is expected to remain lifted.

JPMorgan's EMBI indices are the main global benchmarks for dollar and other hard-currency bonds issued by emerging market countries and increasing Venezuela's weighting in them will trigger buying by funds that track the indices.

A combined 20 Venezuelan government and PDVSA bonds with a total value of just over $53 billion are currently included in JPMorgan's indexes.

