News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan to expand payments, corporate banking services in Abu Dhabi

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

November 27, 2023 — 05:58 am EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2, 5 and 6; Dimon's comments in paragraph 4

Nov 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N said on Monday it is expanding its payments and corporate banking businesses in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after getting a nod from regulators.

The UAE is vying with Saudi Arabia to be the go-to destination for economic activity, with the region gradually moving away from its reliance on oil.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority has granted in-principle approval to JPMorgan to upgrade its license to category one, the bank said.

"We continue to add to the team this year and submitted an application to upgrade our license for a full category one bank signaling… the size of the opportunity here," the bank's CEO Jamie Dimon said in virtual remarks from New York, aired at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week conference in the UAE on Monday.

JPMorgan said it is planning to take deposits and offer payments processing to wholesale banking clients from the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the financial center of Abu Dhabi.

The bank had set up a legal entity in ADGM in 2021, but has had a physical presence in the UAE for more than a decade.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.