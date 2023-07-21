JPMorgan to expand online bank Chase to Germany and beyond - Handelsblatt

Updates with new lede and context in paragraph 2, spokesperson

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N will expand its online bank Chase to Germany and other European Union countries, the Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told Handelsblatt, a move that increases competition for European rivals in a crowded market.

Reuters has reported preparations for the move, but the CEO's comments to Handelsblatt published on Friday mark the first official confirmation.

"It has always been clear to us that we want to introduce Chase not only in the UK, but also in Germany and other European countries," Dimon was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying. "We have ambitious plans."

A spokesperson for JPMorgan confirmed the report.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Rachel More)

