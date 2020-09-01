JPMorgan to exit private banking business in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has reached an agreement with Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA to potentially transfer its private banking clients to the Brazilian lender, according to a document filed by Bradesco.

JPMorgan has roughly 20 billion reais ($3.71 billion) under management in its Brazilian private banking unit, a source said.

Bradesco also said that JPMorgan will continue to provide Brazilian clients with products and services abroad.

Under the terms of the agreement, clients may opt to migrate to the Brazilian bank. "Bradesco will act to enable an organized transition for the benefit of the clients," Brazil's second largest private-sector lender said.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments on the matter.

($1 = 5.3871 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl )

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.