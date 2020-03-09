JPMorgan to cut up to 140 jobs in Switzerland - source

US Markets

Oliver Hirt Reuters
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N could eliminate up to 140 jobs in Switzerland in an effort to cut costs, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, confirming a report by the Swiss financial news website Finews.

Finews said the cuts would mainly affect the Geneva offices, but some positions in Zurich could also be affected.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on job cuts.

"Switzerland remains an important growth market for JPMorgan, and we are committed to providing best-in-class advice and counsel to clients across the country," he said in an emailed statement.

Over the past year, JPMorgan has shifted a number of jobs to cheaper locations in order to cut costs.

