JPMorgan to cover U.S. staff travel costs for out-of-state abortions -memo

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restores the ability of states to pass laws prohibiting it. Twenty-six states are seen as either certain or likely now to ban abortion.

Citi was the first major U.S. bank in March to disclose it would cover travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions following severe new restrictions in Texas and other states. A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N was reviewing its policy, according to a person close to the bank who spoke in early May. It was unclear on Friday if that was still the case. A Goldman spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE said on Friday it was updating its healthcare policy to cover any treatment not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee's home, including abortions.

The country's other major lenders - Bank of America BAC.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N - did not respond to requests for comment, while AIG AIG.N, the country's largest insurer, declined to comment.

Such policies risk the ire of federal and state Republican lawmakers, who say the benefits are tantamount to companies taking political sides. But Citigroup and JPMorgan said paying for out of state care is in keeping with their long-established healthcare coverage policies.

"This benefit isn't intended to be a statement about a very sensitive issue," Citi's Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in response to investor questions about the policy in April.

"We've covered reproductive healthcare benefits for over 20 years, and our practice has also been to make sure our employees have the same health coverage no matter where in the U.S. they live."

JPMorgan said the new policy begins next month, and that employees can used paid time off for days spent traveling for the procedure.

