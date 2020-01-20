JPMorgan to buy Paris building to bring euro teams from London

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co said it plans to buy a building in central Paris to house up to 450 staff in coming years, as it relocates some services from London after Britain's exit from the European Union.
