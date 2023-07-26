News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan to buy almost $2 bln of mortgages in the PacWest deal - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 26, 2023 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details on mortgage in paragraph 2

July 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will buy almost $2 billion worth of mortgages to facilitate Banc of California's BANC.N purchase of PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The investment bank has entered into an agreement to buy $1.8 billion of single-family residential loans at a discount, report added citing people briefed on the matter.

Banc of California and PacWest on Tuesday announced an all-stock merger with a $400 million equity raise from Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners to create a bank with $36 billion in assets.

The merger marks a rare transaction in the market after several months of government-negotiated sales of failed banks. Bank mergers have also been held up for months or scrapped awaiting regulatory approval.

PacWest was among the lenders that were rocked by the collapse of three regional banks earlier this year, prompting the worst industry turmoil since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BANC
PACW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.