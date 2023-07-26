JPMorgan to buy almost $2 bln of mortgages in the PacWest deal - Bloomberg News

July 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will buy almost $2 billion worth of mortgages to facilitate Banc of California's BANC.N purchase of PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Banc of California and PacWest Bancorp on Tuesday announced an all-stock merger with a $400 million equity raise from Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners to create a bank with $36 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.