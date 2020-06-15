JPMorgan to bring back more traders to office next week - Bloomberg News

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

June 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N plans to start returning more traders to its Manhattan trading floors starting next week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The bank plans to bring workers back to its Manhattan office in phases starting June 22, ramping up from 20% of sales and trading staff in the office to about 50% by the middle of next month, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2N3dBpj)

Other departments of the firm are still finalizing their strategies for bringing employees back, the report added.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

